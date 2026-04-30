Guggenheim Upgrades Everus Construction Group (ECG)

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2026, Guggenheim upgraded their outlook for Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.87% Downside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Everus Construction Group is $136.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $116.15 to a high of $160.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.87% from its latest reported closing price of $147.69 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Everus Construction Group is 3,974MM, an increase of 6.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Everus Construction Group. This is an decrease of 168 owner(s) or 26.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECG is 0.10%, an increase of 45.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.62% to 43,059K shares. The put/call ratio of ECG is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,017K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,160K shares , representing an increase of 28.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECG by 115.39% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,936K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 1,333K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,665K shares , representing a decrease of 100.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECG by 47.83% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,233K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,796K shares , representing a decrease of 45.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECG by 28.75% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,150K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,120K shares , representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECG by 0.92% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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