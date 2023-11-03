Guggenheim Upgrades Confluent Inc (CFLT)

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2023, Guggenheim upgraded their outlook for Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 139.02% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Confluent Inc is 38.91. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 139.02% from its latest reported closing price of 16.28.

The projected annual revenue for Confluent Inc is 782MM, an increase of 6.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 698 funds or institutions reporting positions in Confluent Inc. This is an increase of 96 owner(s) or 15.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFLT is 0.42%, an increase of 36.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.61% to 215,944K shares. The put/call ratio of CFLT is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 17,802K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,080K shares, representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 926.08% over the last quarter.

Altimeter Capital Management holds 16,306K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,492K shares, representing an increase of 11.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 35.96% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,578K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,477K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 37.65% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,806K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,219K shares, representing a decrease of 6.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 29.87% over the last quarter.

1832 Asset Management holds 6,355K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 548K shares, representing an increase of 91.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 1,507.86% over the last quarter.

Confluent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Confluent is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure focused on data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion – designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations.

