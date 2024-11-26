Guggenheim Upgrades Capri Holdings (CPRI)

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2024, Guggenheim upgraded their outlook for Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.20% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Capri Holdings is $23.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 10.20% from its latest reported closing price of $21.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Capri Holdings is 6,464MM, an increase of 34.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 726 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capri Holdings. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 5.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPRI is 0.33%, an increase of 9.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.34% to 107,691K shares. The put/call ratio of CPRI is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 10,552K shares representing 8.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,999K shares , representing an increase of 5.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPRI by 25.57% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 4,141K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,625K shares , representing an increase of 12.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPRI by 48.84% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,626K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,629K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRI by 25.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,547K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,639K shares , representing a decrease of 2.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPRI by 17.44% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,801K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,934K shares , representing a decrease of 4.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPRI by 11.73% over the last quarter.

Capri Holdings Background Information

Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women's and men's accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The Company's goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA.

