Guggenheim Upgrades Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Guggenheim upgraded their outlook for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.37% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb is $53.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.43 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 2.37% from its latest reported closing price of $52.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bristol-Myers Squibb is 49,234MM, an increase of 2.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,432 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bristol-Myers Squibb. This is an decrease of 81 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMY is 0.33%, an increase of 9.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.39% to 1,882,946K shares. The put/call ratio of BMY is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 86,181K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 103,961K shares , representing a decrease of 20.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 92.18% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 73,040K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,803K shares , representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 7.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 65,454K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,103K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 30.86% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 57,767K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,388K shares , representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 30.92% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 48,258K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,651K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 17.11% over the last quarter.

