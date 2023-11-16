Guggenheim Upgrades BorgWarner (BWA)

Fintel reports that on November 16, 2023, Guggenheim upgraded their outlook for BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.57% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for BorgWarner is 52.07. The forecasts range from a low of 44.44 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 52.57% from its latest reported closing price of 34.13.

The projected annual revenue for BorgWarner is 16,986MM, a decrease of 1.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1438 funds or institutions reporting positions in BorgWarner. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 0.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWA is 0.23%, a decrease of 2.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.63% to 267,202K shares. The put/call ratio of BWA is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 10,063K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,146K shares, representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWA by 16.89% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 8,720K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,613K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWA by 12.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,288K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,244K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWA by 7.55% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 6,056K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,235K shares, representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWA by 5.91% over the last quarter.

OAKMX - Oakmark Fund Investor Class holds 6,000K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,300K shares, representing a decrease of 5.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWA by 13.11% over the last quarter.

BorgWarner Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BorgWarner Inc. is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. Building on its original equipment expertise, BorgWarner also brings market leading product and service solutions to the global aftermarket. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 96 locations in 24 countries, the Company employs approximately 50,000 worldwide.

