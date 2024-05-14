Guggenheim Upgrades Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2024, Guggenheim upgraded their outlook for Amicus Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:FOLD) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 111.56% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Amicus Therapeutics is 19.12. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 111.56% from its latest reported closing price of 9.04.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Amicus Therapeutics is 606MM, an increase of 43.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 498 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amicus Therapeutics. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 3.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOLD is 0.31%, an increase of 1.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.52% to 363,494K shares. The put/call ratio of FOLD is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 28,057K shares representing 9.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,693K shares , representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOLD by 20.88% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 27,400K shares representing 9.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 15,691K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,849K shares , representing a decrease of 13.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOLD by 92.84% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,190K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,524K shares , representing an increase of 50.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOLD by 119.27% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 14,828K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,945K shares , representing a decrease of 14.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOLD by 23.24% over the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amicus Therapeutics is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.