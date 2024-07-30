Guggenheim Upgrades Akamai Technologies (WBAG:AKAM)

Fintel reports that on July 29, 2024, Guggenheim upgraded their outlook for Akamai Technologies (WBAG:AKAM) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,433 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akamai Technologies. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 1.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKAM is 0.20%, an increase of 17.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.43% to 147,670K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,913K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,044K shares , representing an increase of 58.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKAM by 78.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,739K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,727K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKAM by 16.00% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 4,323K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,919K shares , representing an increase of 9.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKAM by 75.85% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,925K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,230K shares , representing an increase of 17.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKAM by 3.76% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,866K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,724K shares , representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKAM by 15.65% over the last quarter.

