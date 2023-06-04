Guggenheim Taxbl Muni Bnd & Invtmnt Grd Debt Trst Com Shrs Of benf Int (GBAB) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Guggenheim Taxbl Muni Bnd & Invtmnt Grd Debt Trst Com Shrs Of benf Int said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.13 per share ($1.51 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $16.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.22%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.03%, the lowest has been 5.88%, and the highest has been 10.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.04 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.10 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guggenheim Taxbl Muni Bnd & Invtmnt Grd Debt Trst Com Shrs Of benf Int. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBAB is 0.11%, an increase of 6.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.14% to 5,121K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Guggenheim Capital holds 763K shares. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 344K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 332K shares, representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBAB by 5.46% over the last quarter.

Janney Montgomery Scott holds 241K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 209K shares, representing an increase of 13.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBAB by 25.98% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 235K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBAB by 75.82% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 187K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares, representing an increase of 12.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBAB by 15.20% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxbl Muni Bnd & Invtmnt Grd Debt Trst Com Shrs Of benf Int Background Information

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, with more than $246 billion1 in total assets across fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. Guggenheim Investments focuses on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Its 300+ investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification opportunities and attractive long-term results.

