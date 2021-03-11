Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trst (GBAB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trst (GBAB) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.126 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GBAB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 55th quarter that GBAB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.27, the dividend yield is 6.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GBAB was $23.27, representing a -10.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.89 and a 36.87% increase over the 52 week low of $17.00.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GBAB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

