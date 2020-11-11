Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.182 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GOF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 48th quarter that GOF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.32, the dividend yield is 11.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GOF was $18.32, representing a -7.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.78 and a 75.81% increase over the 52 week low of $10.42.

