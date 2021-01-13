Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.182 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GOF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 50th quarter that GOF has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of GOF was $20.03, representing a 2.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.59 and a 92.22% increase over the 52 week low of $10.42.

This marks the 50th quarter that GOF has paid the same dividend.

