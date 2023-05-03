Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) Declares $0.18 Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.18 per share ($2.19 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $16.34 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.73%, the lowest has been 9.84%, and the highest has been 15.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.27 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.29 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 124 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOF is 0.35%, an increase of 156.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.45% to 17,132K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 1,422K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,462K shares, representing a decrease of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOF by 17.95% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 836K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 684K shares, representing an increase of 18.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOF by 7.27% over the last quarter.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors holds 692K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 488K shares, representing an increase of 29.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOF by 7.21% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 557K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 697K shares, representing a decrease of 25.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOF by 25.57% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 501K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 485K shares, representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOF by 9.09% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, LLC ("Guggenheim"), with $245 billion in assets under management across fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. It focuses on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Its 295+ investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification opportunities and attractive long-term results.

