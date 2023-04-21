GUGGENHEIM SECURITIES LLC Maintains Universal Music Group N.V. (AMS:UMG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, GUGGENHEIM SECURITIES LLC maintained coverage of Universal Music Group N.V. (AMS:UMG) with a Buy recommendation.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,281K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,329K shares, representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMG by 8.54% over the last quarter.

IQLT - iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF holds 612K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 534K shares, representing an increase of 12.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMG by 18.79% over the last quarter.

DBEF - Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF holds 207K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 204K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMG by 11.55% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 5,962K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,330K shares, representing a decrease of 6.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMG by 10.25% over the last quarter.

CMIUX - Six Circles Managed Equity Portfolio International Unconstrained Fund holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 24.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMG by 11.22% over the last quarter.

There are 349 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Music Group N.V.. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 5.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UMG is 0.50%, an increase of 16.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.46% to 175,474K shares.

