GUGGENHEIM SECURITIES LLC Maintains Novartis (NVSEF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, GUGGENHEIM SECURITIES LLC maintained coverage of Novartis (OTCPK:NVSEF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.75% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Novartis is $130.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $102.90 to a high of $152.82. The average price target represents an increase of 27.75% from its latest reported closing price of $102.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Novartis is 53,863MM, a decrease of 4.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 583 funds or institutions reporting positions in Novartis. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVSEF is 1.16%, an increase of 2.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.26% to 231,054K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,057K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,115K shares , representing a decrease of 3.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVSEF by 10.67% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 16,833K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,377K shares , representing a decrease of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVSEF by 6.53% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 13,414K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,558K shares , representing an increase of 6.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVSEF by 9.23% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 12,507K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,833K shares , representing a decrease of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVSEF by 3.83% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 12,399K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,614K shares , representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVSEF by 7.25% over the last quarter.

