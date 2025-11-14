Stocks
Guggenheim Reiterates Walt Disney (DIS) Buy Recommendation

November 14, 2025 — 07:07 pm EST

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Guggenheim reiterated coverage of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.67% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Walt Disney is $137.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $79.79 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 29.67% from its latest reported closing price of $105.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Walt Disney is 106,815MM, an increase of 13.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,538 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walt Disney. This is an decrease of 128 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIS is 0.50%, an increase of 0.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.02% to 1,538,355K shares. DIS / The Walt Disney Company Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of DIS is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 67,715K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,388K shares , representing an increase of 18.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 3.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 57,803K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,086K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 13.51% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 51,029K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,231K shares , representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 13.40% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 39,227K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,992K shares , representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 56.22% over the last quarter.

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas holds 34,034K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company.

