Guggenheim Reiterates Walt Disney (DIS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Guggenheim reiterated coverage of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.67% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Walt Disney is $137.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $79.79 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 29.67% from its latest reported closing price of $105.80 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Walt Disney is 106,815MM, an increase of 13.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,538 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walt Disney. This is an decrease of 128 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIS is 0.50%, an increase of 0.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.02% to 1,538,355K shares. The put/call ratio of DIS is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 67,715K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,388K shares , representing an increase of 18.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 3.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 57,803K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,086K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 13.51% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 51,029K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,231K shares , representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 13.40% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 39,227K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,992K shares , representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 56.22% over the last quarter.

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas holds 34,034K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.