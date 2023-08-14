Guggenheim Reiterates Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, Guggenheim reiterated coverage of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 222.16% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is 54.19. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 222.16% from its latest reported closing price of 16.82.

The projected annual revenue for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is 9MM, a decrease of 27.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 213 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 10.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TARS is 0.08%, a decrease of 3.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.14% to 22,116K shares. The put/call ratio of TARS is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 2,548K shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 2,262K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 2,034K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,002K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TARS by 10.63% over the last quarter.

Cowen And Company holds 1,999K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 1,788K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. It is advancing its pipeline to address a number of diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology, and infectious disease prevention. Its lead product candidate, TP-03, is a novel therapeutic in Phase 2b/3 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. TP-03 is also being developed for the treatment of Meibomian Gland Disease.

