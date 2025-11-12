Guggenheim Reiterates Paramount Skydance (PSKY) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Guggenheim reiterated coverage of Paramount Skydance (NasdaqGS:PSKY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.10% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Paramount Skydance is $13.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.10% from its latest reported closing price of $16.74 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.28.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Exor Capital LLP holds 47,089K shares.

Contrarius Group Holdings holds 9,866K shares.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,344K shares.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,838K shares.

Allianz Asset Management holds 3,705K shares.

