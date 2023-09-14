Guggenheim Reiterates Gap (GPS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2023, Guggenheim reiterated coverage of Gap (NYSE:GPS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.46% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gap is 11.05. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 1.46% from its latest reported closing price of 10.89.

The projected annual revenue for Gap is 16,166MM, an increase of 7.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 635 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gap. This is a decrease of 67 owner(s) or 9.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPS is 0.09%, a decrease of 14.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.28% to 275,671K shares. The put/call ratio of GPS is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 37,478K shares representing 10.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,722K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPS by 13.46% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 26,730K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,632K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPS by 14.41% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 10,165K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,644K shares, representing a decrease of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPS by 16.02% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 9,060K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,095K shares, representing an increase of 21.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPS by 6.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,747K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,308K shares, representing an increase of 16.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPS by 1.78% over the last quarter.

Gap Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gap Inc., a collection of purpose-led lifestyle brands, is a leading global retailer offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Fiscal year 2019 net sales were $16.4 billion. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites.

