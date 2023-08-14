Guggenheim Reiterates Evolent Health Inc - (EVH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, Guggenheim reiterated coverage of Evolent Health Inc - (NYSE:EVH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.31% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Evolent Health Inc - is 47.81. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 69.31% from its latest reported closing price of 28.24.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Evolent Health Inc - is 1,695MM, an increase of 3.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 559 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evolent Health Inc -. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVH is 0.36%, an increase of 18.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.59% to 132,990K shares. The put/call ratio of EVH is 3.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,869K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,561K shares, representing an increase of 5.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 12.08% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 3,804K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,790K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,499K shares, representing an increase of 34.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 80.93% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 3,448K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,191K shares, representing an increase of 36.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 30.84% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,343K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,904K shares, representing an increase of 13.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 88.28% over the last quarter.

Evolent Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Evolent Health delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Its solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management, and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation, and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.