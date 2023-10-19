Guggenheim Reiterates ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 19, 2023, Guggenheim reiterated coverage of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.37% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for ANI Pharmaceuticals is 73.10. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 27.37% from its latest reported closing price of 57.39.

The projected annual revenue for ANI Pharmaceuticals is 363MM, a decrease of 9.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 414 funds or institutions reporting positions in ANI Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 15.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANIP is 0.17%, an increase of 47.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.66% to 13,794K shares. The put/call ratio of ANIP is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 975K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 891K shares, representing an increase of 8.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANIP by 43.62% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 847K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 648K shares, representing an increase of 23.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANIP by 192.13% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 539K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 529K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANIP by 27.08% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 514K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 494K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 390K shares, representing an increase of 21.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANIP by 58.71% over the last quarter.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The Company's targeted areas of product development currently include narcotics, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

