Guggenheim, MoMA-Collected Artist to Release Digital Artwork on the Blockchain
A prominent Taiwanese-American multimedia artist considered a pioneer of internet-based art is releasing her first work on a blockchain-based platform.
- Shu Lea Cheang is a renowned artist whose works have been exhibited at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, the Guggenheim Museum in New York City and the Palais de Tokyo in Paris.
- The artist, whose works are also collected by the Museum of Modern Art, Whitney Museum and the Guggenheim, among others, explores social issues such as race relations and gender roles in her art.
- Cheang will premier her new media artwork onÃÂ MakersPlace, an Ethereum blockchain-powered market for rare and collectible digital art, later this week.
- Having an artist such as Cheang joining the crypto art space, Ã¢ÂÂspeaks volumesÃ¢ÂÂ to the growth and maturity of rare digital art, Makersplace CEO and co-founder Dannie Chu told CoinDesk.
- For her new work to feature on the platform, Cheang has created a sci-fi video series called BioNet, consisting of two artworks Ã¢ÂÂBioNet BabyÃ¢ÂÂ and Ã¢ÂÂBioNet Blood Cell,Ã¢ÂÂ examining the potential impact of technology and science as it relates to human society.
- The media artwork will be made available on Oct. 8 beginning at 20:00 UTC and will be digitally stamped with an indelible signature from Cheang authenticated and secured through MakersPlace platform.
See also: Ã¢ÂÂWonder WomanÃ¢ÂÂ Illustrator Jose Delbo to Release Comic Book on the Blockchain
Related Stories
- Oman Central Bank Warns on Crypto Ã¢ÂÂRisk,Ã¢ÂÂ Singles Out Dagcoin
- John McAfee Arrested in Spain on US Criminal Charges
- First Mover: Day in the Life of a Yield Farmer Means Part-Time Gig, Full-Time Risk
- OFAC Warns That Firms Helping Victims With Ransomware Payouts Risk Violating Its Rules
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.