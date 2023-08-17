Guggenheim Maintains Xponential Fitness Inc - (XPOF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, Guggenheim maintained coverage of Xponential Fitness Inc - (NYSE:XPOF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.59% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xponential Fitness Inc - is 38.50. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 71.59% from its latest reported closing price of 22.44.

The projected annual revenue for Xponential Fitness Inc - is 287MM, an increase of 1.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 299 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xponential Fitness Inc -. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 6.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPOF is 0.20%, an increase of 19.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.82% to 29,421K shares. The put/call ratio of XPOF is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Driehaus Capital Management holds 2,225K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,165K shares, representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPOF by 47.53% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,914K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,238K shares, representing a decrease of 16.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPOF by 53.59% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,590K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,628K shares, representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPOF by 69.55% over the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 1,460K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning -10K shares, representing an increase of 100.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPOF by 100.68% over the last quarter.

Eagle Asset Management holds 1,126K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,043K shares, representing an increase of 7.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPOF by 42.22% over the last quarter.

Xponential Fitness Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Xponential Fitness, Inc. is a curator of leading boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company has built and curated a diversified platform of nine boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential Fitness offers energetic, accessible and personalized workout experiences led by highly qualified instructors in studio locations across 48 U.S. states and 10 additional countries as of June 30, 2021.

