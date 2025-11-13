Guggenheim Maintains Wayfair (W) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Guggenheim maintained coverage of Wayfair (NYSE:W) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.47% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Wayfair is $85.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.47% from its latest reported closing price of $106.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Wayfair is 13,823MM, an increase of 12.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 711 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wayfair. This is an increase of 125 owner(s) or 21.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to W is 0.26%, an increase of 35.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.95% to 142,711K shares. The put/call ratio of W is 1.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 13,375K shares representing 12.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,853K shares , representing an increase of 3.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in W by 70.81% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 7,654K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,660K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in W by 3.09% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 5,833K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,463K shares , representing an increase of 6.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in W by 50.77% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 5,227K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,568K shares , representing an increase of 12.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in W by 98.32% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 4,149K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,664K shares , representing a decrease of 36.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in W by 26.91% over the last quarter.

