Guggenheim Maintains Universal Health Services (UHS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2025, Guggenheim maintained coverage of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.10% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Universal Health Services is $249.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $191.90 to a high of $317.10. The average price target represents an increase of 4.10% from its latest reported closing price of $239.43 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Health Services is 15,027MM, a decrease of 11.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,291 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Health Services. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 0.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UHS is 0.16%, an increase of 6.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.60% to 62,410K shares. The put/call ratio of UHS is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 4,621K shares representing 8.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,620K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UHS by 1.84% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 3,368K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,763K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,866K shares , representing a decrease of 5.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UHS by 49.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,744K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,730K shares , representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UHS by 13.29% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,623K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,632K shares , representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UHS by 14.85% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.