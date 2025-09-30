Guggenheim Maintains Trade Desk (TTD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, Guggenheim maintained coverage of Trade Desk (NasdaqGM:TTD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.34% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Trade Desk is $75.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 51.34% from its latest reported closing price of $49.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Trade Desk is 2,855MM, an increase of 6.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,772 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trade Desk. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 1.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTD is 0.28%, an increase of 4.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.47% to 411,778K shares. The put/call ratio of TTD is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 30,703K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,414K shares , representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 10.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,416K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,314K shares , representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 18.21% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 14,267K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,098K shares , representing an increase of 15.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 31.20% over the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 13,657K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,747K shares , representing a decrease of 7.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 11.27% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,315K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,096K shares , representing an increase of 34.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 78.41% over the last quarter.

