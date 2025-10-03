Guggenheim Maintains TKO Group Holdings (TKO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, Guggenheim maintained coverage of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE:TKO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.82% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for TKO Group Holdings is $207.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $118.17 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.82% from its latest reported closing price of $198.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TKO Group Holdings is 3,063MM, an increase of 3.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,189 funds or institutions reporting positions in TKO Group Holdings. This is an increase of 88 owner(s) or 7.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TKO is 0.32%, an increase of 11.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.83% to 88,308K shares. The put/call ratio of TKO is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ninety One UK holds 4,850K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,239K shares , representing an increase of 12.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 14.91% over the last quarter.

Lindsell Train holds 3,174K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,394K shares , representing a decrease of 6.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 5.18% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 3,146K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,178K shares , representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 9.94% over the last quarter.

Xn holds 2,601K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XLC - The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 2,299K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,071K shares , representing an increase of 9.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 11.62% over the last quarter.

