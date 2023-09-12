Guggenheim Maintains Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 11, 2023, Guggenheim maintained coverage of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 173.75% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is 46.48. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 173.75% from its latest reported closing price of 16.98.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is 9MM, a decrease of 27.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 222 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 12.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TARS is 0.10%, an increase of 32.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.94% to 21,953K shares. The put/call ratio of TARS is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 2,548K shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 2,262K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cowen And Company holds 1,999K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 1,788K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 1,779K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,034K shares, representing a decrease of 14.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TARS by 24.23% over the last quarter.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. It is advancing its pipeline to address a number of diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology, and infectious disease prevention. Its lead product candidate, TP-03, is a novel therapeutic in Phase 2b/3 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. TP-03 is also being developed for the treatment of Meibomian Gland Disease.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.