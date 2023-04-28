Guggenheim Maintains Snapchat (SNAP) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Guggenheim maintained coverage of Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.67% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Snapchat is 10.57. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 0.67% from its latest reported closing price of 10.50.

The projected annual revenue for Snapchat is 5,131MM, an increase of 11.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 947 funds or institutions reporting positions in Snapchat. This is a decrease of 94 owner(s) or 9.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNAP is 0.29%, an increase of 29.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.80% to 734,159K shares. The put/call ratio of SNAP is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 50,206K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,206K shares, representing an increase of 5.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNAP by 16.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,929K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,165K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNAP by 16.47% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 30,527K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,990K shares, representing an increase of 44.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNAP by 55.48% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 26,978K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,837K shares, representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNAP by 14.48% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 24,382K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,570K shares, representing an increase of 52.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNAP by 77.75% over the last quarter.

Snap Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Snap Inc. is a camera company. Snap believes that reinventing the camera represents its greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. The company contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together.

