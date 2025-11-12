Guggenheim Maintains Six Flags Entertainment (FUN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Guggenheim maintained coverage of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 109.45% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Six Flags Entertainment is $33.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 109.45% from its latest reported closing price of $16.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Six Flags Entertainment is 1,881MM, a decrease of 40.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 545 funds or institutions reporting positions in Six Flags Entertainment. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 4.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUN is 0.34%, an increase of 6.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.25% to 117,372K shares. The put/call ratio of FUN is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Darlington Partners Capital Management holds 8,700K shares representing 8.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,240K shares , representing an increase of 16.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUN by 2.36% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,600K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,763K shares , representing a decrease of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUN by 17.81% over the last quarter.

Sachem Head Capital Management holds 4,880K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company.

H Partners Management holds 4,650K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,612K shares , representing a decrease of 20.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUN by 3.90% over the last quarter.

Dendur Capital holds 4,434K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,141K shares , representing an increase of 29.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUN by 7.81% over the last quarter.

