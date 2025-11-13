Guggenheim Maintains Sinclair (SBGI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Guggenheim maintained coverage of Sinclair (NasdaqGS:SBGI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.22% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sinclair is $18.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 12.22% from its latest reported closing price of $16.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sinclair is 3,537MM, an increase of 5.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 367 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sinclair. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBGI is 0.06%, an increase of 15.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.25% to 35,072K shares. The put/call ratio of SBGI is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 4,243K shares representing 9.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,941K shares , representing an increase of 7.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBGI by 15.53% over the last quarter.

Capital Management holds 1,655K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,558K shares , representing an increase of 5.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBGI by 7.10% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,573K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,095K shares , representing an increase of 30.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBGI by 14.74% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 1,191K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,089K shares , representing an increase of 8.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBGI by 14.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,145K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

