Guggenheim Maintains Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Guggenheim maintained coverage of Shoals Technologies Group (NasdaqGM:SHLS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.34% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Shoals Technologies Group is $8.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.34% from its latest reported closing price of $8.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Shoals Technologies Group is 980MM, an increase of 125.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 449 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shoals Technologies Group. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHLS is 0.11%, an increase of 5.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.09% to 203,119K shares. The put/call ratio of SHLS is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 17,404K shares representing 10.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,616K shares , representing a decrease of 24.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHLS by 86.36% over the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 13,205K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Peconic Partners holds 6,975K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,880K shares , representing an increase of 44.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHLS by 44.44% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 5,788K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,775K shares , representing a decrease of 34.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHLS by 26.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,364K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

