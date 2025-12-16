Guggenheim Maintains SharkNinja (SN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Guggenheim maintained coverage of SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.02% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for SharkNinja is $134.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 18.02% from its latest reported closing price of $113.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SharkNinja is 4,780MM, a decrease of 21.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 752 funds or institutions reporting positions in SharkNinja. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 4.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SN is 0.41%, an increase of 11.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.51% to 88,852K shares. The put/call ratio of SN is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HighTower Advisors holds 6,330K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,048K shares , representing a decrease of 11.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SN by 15.17% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 5,013K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,998K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SN by 16.86% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 2,220K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,013K shares , representing an increase of 9.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SN by 42.00% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 2,041K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,154K shares , representing a decrease of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SN by 65.82% over the last quarter.

Third Point holds 1,800K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,200K shares , representing an increase of 33.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SN by 32.50% over the last quarter.

