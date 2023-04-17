Guggenheim Maintains ServiceNow (NOW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Guggenheim maintained coverage of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.91% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ServiceNow is $532.09. The forecasts range from a low of $373.70 to a high of $672.00. The average price target represents an increase of 14.91% from its latest reported closing price of $463.03.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ServiceNow is $8,918MM, an increase of 23.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.20.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kinneret Advisory holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 74.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 290.93% over the last quarter.

Boston Family Office holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 99.90% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP T. Rowe Price Growth Stock Fund Standard Class holds 65K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing an increase of 21.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 27.33% over the last quarter.

Keebeck Wealth Management holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 5.85% over the last quarter.

Selective Wealth Management holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 20.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 99.88% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2428 funds or institutions reporting positions in ServiceNow. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 0.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOW is 0.56%, a decrease of 18.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.05% to 211,983K shares. The put/call ratio of NOW is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

ServiceNow Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) management software. The Company designs, develops, and produces prepackaged computer software, cloud services, and IT service management platform. ServiceNow serves customers throughout the United States.

See all ServiceNow regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.