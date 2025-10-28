Guggenheim Maintains SCYNEXIS (SCYX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Guggenheim maintained coverage of SCYNEXIS (NasdaqGM:SCYX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 532.14% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for SCYNEXIS is $4.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 532.14% from its latest reported closing price of $0.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SCYNEXIS is 80MM, an increase of 2,357.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in SCYNEXIS. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCYX is 0.03%, an increase of 28.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.68% to 11,719K shares. The put/call ratio of SCYX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 2,895K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 2,430K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 2,237K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 1,229K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,169K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

