Guggenheim Maintains Rezolute (RZLT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Guggenheim maintained coverage of Rezolute (NasdaqCM:RZLT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,049.53% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rezolute is $16.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1,049.53% from its latest reported closing price of $1.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rezolute is 83MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 218 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rezolute. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 19.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RZLT is 0.58%, an increase of 2.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.92% to 91,164K shares. The put/call ratio of RZLT is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 14,035K shares representing 15.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 5,979K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Siren, L.L.C. holds 4,870K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 4,346K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 3,024K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,560K shares , representing a decrease of 17.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RZLT by 23.12% over the last quarter.

