Guggenheim Maintains Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Guggenheim maintained coverage of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.24% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is 896.85. The forecasts range from a low of 656.50 to a high of $1,092.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.24% from its latest reported closing price of 752.12.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is 12,803MM, an increase of 3.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 42.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2287 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 2.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REGN is 0.51%, a decrease of 8.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.44% to 112,469K shares. The put/call ratio of REGN is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 6,242K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,226K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 0.29% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,110K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,706K shares, representing an increase of 6.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 2.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,092K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,037K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 1.53% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,772K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,542K shares, representing an increase of 8.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 11.76% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 2,606K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,485K shares, representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 9.50% over the last quarter.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Regeneron is a leading biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for over 30 years by physician-scientists, its unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to nine FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, almost all of which were homegrown in its laboratories. Its medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

See all Regeneron Pharmaceuticals regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.