Guggenheim Maintains Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Guggenheim maintained coverage of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.23% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Public Service Enterprise Group is 68.08. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 6.23% from its latest reported closing price of 64.09.

The projected annual revenue for Public Service Enterprise Group is 9,290MM, a decrease of 5.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group Declares $0.57 Dividend

On April 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share ($2.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.57 per share.

At the current share price of $64.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.56%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.40%, the lowest has been 2.97%, and the highest has been 5.32%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.30 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.51 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1669 funds or institutions reporting positions in Public Service Enterprise Group. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEG is 0.32%, an increase of 13.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.77% to 431,748K shares. The put/call ratio of PEG is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 19,641K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,153K shares, representing an increase of 63.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 174.67% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 16,304K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,982K shares, representing a decrease of 65.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 39.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,163K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,871K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 2.60% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,534K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,308K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 2.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,032K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,822K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 2.90% over the last quarter.

Public Service Enterprise Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) is a publicly traded diversified energy company with approximately 13,000 employees. Headquartered in Newark, N.J., PSEG's principal operating subsidiaries are: Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island. PSEG is a Fortune 500 company included in the S&P 500 Index and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 13 consecutive years.

