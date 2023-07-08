Guggenheim Maintains Portland General Electric (POR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 7, 2023, Guggenheim maintained coverage of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.02% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Portland General Electric is 53.86. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.02% from its latest reported closing price of 46.42.

The projected annual revenue for Portland General Electric is 2,538MM, a decrease of 8.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.78.

Portland General Electric Declares $0.48 Dividend

On April 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.90 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 26, 2023 will receive the payment on July 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

At the current share price of $46.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.09%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.39%, the lowest has been 2.50%, and the highest has been 4.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.45 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.55 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.23%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 839 funds or institutions reporting positions in Portland General Electric. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POR is 0.28%, an increase of 14.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.60% to 123,193K shares. The put/call ratio of POR is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Zimmer Partners holds 5,650K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,963K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,991K shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POR by 2.08% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,837K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,270K shares, representing a decrease of 11.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POR by 18.56% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,163K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,935K shares, representing an increase of 7.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POR by 87.52% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 2,975K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,338K shares, representing a decrease of 12.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POR by 13.90% over the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Portland General Electric is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon, with operations across the state. The company serves approximately 900,000 customers with a service area population of 2 million Oregonians in 51 cities. PGE owns 16 generation plants across Oregon and other Northwestern states and maintains and operates 14 public parks and recreation areas. For over 130 years, PGE has delivered safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregonians. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. PGE and its 3,000 employees are working with customers to build a clean energy future. In 2020, PGE, employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donated $5.6 million and volunteered 18,200 hours with more than 400 nonprofits across Oregon.

