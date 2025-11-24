Guggenheim Maintains Pfizer (PFE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Guggenheim maintained coverage of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.56% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pfizer is $29.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $39.09. The average price target represents an increase of 17.56% from its latest reported closing price of $25.04 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pfizer is 67,141MM, an increase of 6.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,869 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pfizer. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 0.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFE is 0.37%, an increase of 4.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.74% to 4,094,608K shares. The put/call ratio of PFE is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 182,839K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 179,040K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 12.84% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 161,382K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 157,461K shares , representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 12.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 129,007K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 127,471K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 48.54% over the last quarter.

FXAIX - Fidelity 500 Index Fund holds 71,497K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,976K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 10.67% over the last quarter.

Spdr S&p 500 Etf Trust holds 68,953K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 68,605K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 13.03% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.