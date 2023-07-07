Guggenheim Maintains Oge Energy (OGE) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 7, 2023, Guggenheim maintained coverage of Oge Energy (NYSE:OGE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.33% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oge Energy is 38.91. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.33% from its latest reported closing price of 36.25.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Oge Energy is 3,394MM, an increase of 1.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.06.

Oge Energy Declares $0.41 Dividend

On May 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share ($1.66 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 10, 2023 will receive the payment on July 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.41 per share.

At the current share price of $36.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.57%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.28%, the lowest has been 3.25%, and the highest has been 6.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.61 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.48 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.78. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 899 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oge Energy. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 3.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OGE is 0.26%, an increase of 1.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.75% to 167,555K shares. The put/call ratio of OGE is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rare Infrastructure holds 6,610K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,043K shares, representing an increase of 23.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGE by 29.53% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,176K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,183K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGE by 8.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,174K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,072K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGE by 10.60% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,239K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,158K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGE by 7.17% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 5,073K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,939K shares, representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGE by 8.50% over the last quarter.

Oge Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OGE Energy Corp. is the parent company of OG&E, a regulated electric utility with approximately 865,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. In addition, OGE holds a 25.5 percent limited partner interest and a 50 percent general partner interest of Enable Midstream Partners LP, created by the merger of OGE's Enogex LLC midstream subsidiary and the pipeline and field services businesses of Houston-based CenterPoint Energy.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.