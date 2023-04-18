Guggenheim Maintains Merus N.V. (MRUS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Guggenheim maintained coverage of Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.63% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Merus N.V. is $38.45. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 60.63% from its latest reported closing price of $23.94.

The projected annual revenue for Merus N.V. is $41MM, a decrease of 0.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.45.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Small-cap Growth Portfolio holds 37K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 29.04% over the last quarter.

RSIFX - Victory RS Science and Technology Fund holds 28K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing a decrease of 54.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 47.48% over the last quarter.

Eversept Partners holds 185K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 277K shares, representing a decrease of 49.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 53.41% over the last quarter.

FSGRX - Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund holds 313K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 11.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 14.93% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merus N.V.. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRUS is 0.40%, a decrease of 31.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.85% to 39,389K shares. The put/call ratio of MRUS is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

Merus N.V Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity.

