Guggenheim Maintains Medpace Holdings (MEDP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, Guggenheim maintained coverage of Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ:MEDP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.66% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Medpace Holdings is 229.24. The forecasts range from a low of 217.15 to a high of $264.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.66% from its latest reported closing price of 256.60.

The projected annual revenue for Medpace Holdings is 1,728MM, an increase of 3.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 901 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medpace Holdings. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 2.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEDP is 0.30%, a decrease of 11.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.88% to 29,702K shares. The put/call ratio of MEDP is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,859K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,638K shares, representing an increase of 11.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEDP by 7.08% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 940K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 938K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEDP by 19.44% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 820K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 777K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 778K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEDP by 15.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 719K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 707K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEDP by 16.86% over the last quarter.

Medpace Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Medpace is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization (CRO) providing Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace's mission is to accelerate the global development of safe and effective medical therapeutics through its high-science and disciplined operating approach that leverages regulatory and therapeutic expertise across all major areas including oncology, cardiology, metabolic disease, endocrinology, central nervous system and anti-viral and anti-infective. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Medpace employs approximately 3,400 people across 37 countries.

