Guggenheim Maintains MBX Biosciences (MBX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Guggenheim maintained coverage of MBX Biosciences (NasdaqGS:MBX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 146.24% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for MBX Biosciences is $60.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 146.24% from its latest reported closing price of $24.44 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 193 funds or institutions reporting positions in MBX Biosciences. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 10.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBX is 0.19%, an increase of 15.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.91% to 39,020K shares. The put/call ratio of MBX is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 5,985K shares representing 13.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 4,003K shares representing 8.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 3,614K shares representing 8.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,267K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,639K shares , representing a decrease of 16.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBX by 82.42% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 2,189K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,019K shares , representing a decrease of 37.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBX by 11.00% over the last quarter.

