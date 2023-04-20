Guggenheim Maintains Lithia Motors (LAD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Guggenheim maintained coverage of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.88% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lithia Motors is $307.61. The forecasts range from a low of $199.98 to a high of $378.00. The average price target represents an increase of 38.88% from its latest reported closing price of $221.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lithia Motors is $30,259MM, an increase of 6.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $37.16.

Lithia Motors Declares $0.50 Dividend

On April 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on May 26, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.42 per share.

At the current share price of $221.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.90%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.80%, the lowest has been 0.31%, and the highest has been 1.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.37 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.28 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CenterBook Partners holds 8K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 58.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAD by 99.80% over the last quarter.

MSSCX - AMG Frontier Small Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 60.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAD by 170.53% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 38K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 71.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAD by 207.09% over the last quarter.

Moon Capital Management holds 9K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 9.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAD by 53.49% over the last quarter.

APITX - Yorktown Growth Fund Class L Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAD by 115.76% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 864 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lithia Motors. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 4.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAD is 0.34%, an increase of 11.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.14% to 33,118K shares. The put/call ratio of LAD is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

Lithia Motors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lithia Motors, Inc. is one of the largest providers of personal transportation solutions in the United States and is among the fastest growing companies in the Fortune 500 (#265-2019). Lithia is a growth company powered by people and innovation. By purchasing and building strong businesses that have yet to realize their potential, Lithia generates significant cash flows while maintaining low leverage. Operational excellence is achieved by refocusing the business on the consumer experience and by utilizing proprietary performance measurements to increase market share and profitability. Lithia's unique growth model reinvests to expand its nationwide network and to fund innovations that create personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever and however consumers desire.

See all Lithia Motors regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.