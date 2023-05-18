Guggenheim Maintains Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, Guggenheim maintained coverage of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 231.71% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Larimar Therapeutics is 12.24. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 231.71% from its latest reported closing price of 3.69.

The projected annual revenue for Larimar Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in Larimar Therapeutics. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 27.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LRMR is 0.09%, an increase of 0.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.06% to 38,770K shares. The put/call ratio of LRMR is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 16,941K shares representing 39.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CHI Advisors holds 2,746K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,473K shares, representing a decrease of 26.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRMR by 13.56% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,281K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,860K shares, representing a decrease of 25.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRMR by 8.03% over the last quarter.

Verition Fund Management holds 1,939K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,476K shares, representing an increase of 23.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRMR by 9.95% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 1,682K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,942K shares, representing a decrease of 15.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRMR by 3.39% over the last quarter.

Larimar Therapeutics Background Information

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. The company's lead compound, CTI-1601, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical program in the U.S. as a potential treatment for FA. Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds.

