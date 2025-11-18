Guggenheim Maintains Jade Biosciences (JBIO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Guggenheim maintained coverage of Jade Biosciences (NasdaqCM:JBIO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.55% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Jade Biosciences is $19.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 55.55% from its latest reported closing price of $12.59 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 158 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jade Biosciences. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 59.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBIO is 0.12%, an increase of 67.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.20% to 32,873K shares. The put/call ratio of JBIO is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fairmount Funds Management holds 3,220K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 3,220K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 2,280K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,509K shares , representing a decrease of 10.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBIO by 31.70% over the last quarter.

Versant Venture Management holds 1,526K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 1,449K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

