Guggenheim Maintains Insmed (INSM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Guggenheim maintained coverage of Insmed (NasdaqGS:INSM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.50% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Insmed is $217.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $145.65 to a high of $268.80. The average price target represents an increase of 30.50% from its latest reported closing price of $166.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Insmed is 559MM, an increase of 25.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,158 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insmed. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INSM is 0.55%, an increase of 7.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.75% to 259,098K shares. The put/call ratio of INSM is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 23,048K shares representing 10.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,636K shares , representing an increase of 32.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 79.59% over the last quarter.

Darwin Global Management holds 20,457K shares representing 9.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,345K shares , representing an increase of 5.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 0.26% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 7,554K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,479K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 35.47% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,931K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,231K shares , representing a decrease of 62.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 16.59% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 6,703K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,713K shares , representing a decrease of 15.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 7.37% over the last quarter.

