Guggenheim Maintains InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Guggenheim maintained coverage of InflaRx N.V. (NasdaqGS:IFRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 243.56% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for InflaRx N.V. is $4.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 243.56% from its latest reported closing price of $1.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for InflaRx N.V. is 31MM, an increase of 18,957.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in InflaRx N.V.. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 17.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFRX is 0.02%, an increase of 44.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.22% to 16,587K shares. The put/call ratio of IFRX is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Suvretta Capital Management holds 6,484K shares representing 9.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 2,475K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,625K shares , representing a decrease of 6.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFRX by 30.45% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 1,973K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Eversept Partners holds 1,640K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,676K shares , representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFRX by 31.34% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 751K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 751K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFRX by 37.07% over the last quarter.

