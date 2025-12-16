Guggenheim Maintains Immunome (IMNM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Guggenheim maintained coverage of Immunome (NasdaqCM:IMNM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.64% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Immunome is $26.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 15.64% from its latest reported closing price of $22.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Immunome is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 308 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immunome. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 5.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMNM is 0.17%, an increase of 9.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.64% to 99,864K shares. The put/call ratio of IMNM is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,418K shares representing 9.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,275K shares , representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMNM by 24.00% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 5,023K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,872K shares , representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMNM by 18.68% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 4,825K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,686K shares , representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMNM by 10.52% over the last quarter.

Enavate Sciences GP holds 4,769K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 4,079K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

