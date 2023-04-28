Guggenheim Maintains Icon (ICLR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Guggenheim maintained coverage of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.85% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Icon is 265.93. The forecasts range from a low of 237.35 to a high of $295.05. The average price target represents an increase of 37.85% from its latest reported closing price of 192.91.

The projected annual revenue for Icon is 8,325MM, an increase of 6.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 934 funds or institutions reporting positions in Icon. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 6.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICLR is 0.67%, an increase of 14.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.78% to 99,665K shares. The put/call ratio of ICLR is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,119K shares representing 9.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,976K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 0.46% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 5,885K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,172K shares, representing a decrease of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 6.44% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 3,194K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,189K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 0.19% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,106K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,962K shares, representing an increase of 4.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 2.83% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,783K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,246K shares, representing a decrease of 52.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 34.78% over the last quarter.

Icon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ICON plc is a global provider of outsourced drug and device development and commercialisation services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organisations. The company specialises in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development - from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 15,730 employees in 93 locations in 41 countries as at December 31, 2020.

